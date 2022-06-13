Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $77.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.25. The firm has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

