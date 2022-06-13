Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 31 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,041 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $393.84 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.27 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $186.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.52.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.64.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

