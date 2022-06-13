Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $136.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.19 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

