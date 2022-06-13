Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,000. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.
Shares of IVW opened at $61.61 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.85.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
