Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,000. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW opened at $61.61 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.85.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.