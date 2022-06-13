Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,115,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,831,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGSS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,010. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

