PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 3,500 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,466,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,381,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,101 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,888,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,548 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 251.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,462,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.00. 12,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.66. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

