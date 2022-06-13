PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Invests $13.91 Million in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 307,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,907,000. Peloton Interactive makes up about 3.2% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.87.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.71. 468,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,724,664. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

