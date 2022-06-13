PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Invests $80,000 in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPUH. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 877,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 57,752 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 608,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 109,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 40.7% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compute Health Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,277. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

