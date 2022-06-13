PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,586 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Kaleyra worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kaleyra by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of KLR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.45. 12,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,023. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.
In other news, major shareholder Matteo Lodrini purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 247,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,189.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.
