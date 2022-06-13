PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 555.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Welbilt by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,618,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,547,000 after buying an additional 2,434,481 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 91,501.7% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 916,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after acquiring an additional 915,932 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,270,000 after acquiring an additional 77,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

NYSE WBT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 62,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 2.04.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.80 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Welbilt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.