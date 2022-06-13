PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land accounts for approximately 1.5% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Texas Pacific Land worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL traded down $148.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,564.00. 405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,456.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,293.29. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,756.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $23.00 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

