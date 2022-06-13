Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEBO. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

PEBO opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $778.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $74.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.99 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

