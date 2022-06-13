PEPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0224 on Major Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $3,918.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00130446 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

