Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.0% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.48. 506,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,827,992. The stock has a market cap of $272.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.53. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

