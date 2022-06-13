PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Up 355.8% in May

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 355.8% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:RCS traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $5.15. 20,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,507. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 135.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

