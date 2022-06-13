Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Pinnacle Bankshares stock remained flat at $$22.50 during trading on Monday. 93 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $49.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04.
Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter.
Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
