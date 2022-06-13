Piper Sandler Trims Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Target Price to $17.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MDRX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.40.

MDRX opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Black sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $1,299,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,455,081 shares in the company, valued at $25,216,553.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,015 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,254 over the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

