Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $91.93 million and approximately $379,447.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001886 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00281573 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00065012 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00055387 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003289 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 192,835,937 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

