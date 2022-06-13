Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Acquired by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Pitney Bowes comprises about 0.0% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

PBI opened at $4.40 on Monday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $763.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

