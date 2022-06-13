Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

PBI opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The company has a market cap of $763.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 300,206 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 85,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 40,228 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes (Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.