Plasma Finance Market Cap Reaches $620,531.74 (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Plasma Finance has traded down 53.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $620,531.74 and approximately $55,347.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00395200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00041890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.94 or 0.00511534 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance . The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

