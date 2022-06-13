Polis Hits Market Capitalization of $594,754.95 (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a market cap of $594,754.95 and $13,172.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003698 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.81 or 0.00539339 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003805 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003823 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00153676 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

