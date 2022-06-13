Polkadex (PDEX) Price Hits $1.63 on Top Exchanges

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Polkadex has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a total market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $310,628.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00007089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.00400269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00042730 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.00528973 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

