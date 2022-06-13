Poolz Finance Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $4.34 million and $368,261.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00005542 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00386596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00042454 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.64 or 0.00518145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,336,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.