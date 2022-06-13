Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 124.2% from the May 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 370.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen from 52.75 to 49.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen alerts:

OTCMKTS:PWZYF remained flat at $7.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 7.91. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 52-week low of 7.69 and a 52-week high of 10.36.

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.