Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Short Interest Down 52.5% in May

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,500 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the May 15th total of 574,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

PSGFF stock remained flat at $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.53. Precious Shipping Public has a 12-month low of 0.46 and a 12-month high of 0.82.

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp-shipping basis worldwide. It is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as in marine transportation. The company's cargoes primarily handle cement, agricultural products, steel, fertilizers, ore and concentrates, coal, logs, and other items.

