Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTIL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair lowered Precision BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of DTIL opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.83. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 16,677 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,365.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,055,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,457 shares of company stock worth $75,412 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 44.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 3,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 49,607 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 244,026 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 104.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

