Primecoin Price Tops $0.0297 (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $1,783.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 76.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,039,987 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

