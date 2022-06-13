Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,219 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $191,000.

BATS:PREF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.85. 164,365 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $101.54.

