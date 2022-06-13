Project TXA (TXA) Trading 31.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $91,753.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00390344 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00041934 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00517581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

