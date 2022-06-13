ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.73

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 17859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 386.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 249.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

