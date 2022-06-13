ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.70

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.70 and last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.87.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

