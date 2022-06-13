Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Update

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,597,500 shares, an increase of 156.4% from the May 15th total of 623,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 778,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRTNF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 423,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,274. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. Pure Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.41.

Several analysts have commented on LRTNF shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.20 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

