PUTinCoin Trading Down 7.7% This Week (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $1,250.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,081.80 or 0.99851526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00027100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000976 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org . PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

