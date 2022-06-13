Qcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.72 Million (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $41.72 million and approximately $89.19 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0907 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00369968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00037136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00469598 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

