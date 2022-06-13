Qubitica Price Reaches $11.94 on Major Exchanges (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00200098 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000315 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.06 or 0.02003181 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00218458 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

