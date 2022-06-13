Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its stake in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Quest Resource were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after buying an additional 355,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quest Resource by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Quest Resource by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 273,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 55,036 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $1,611,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 33.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 36,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $203,093.09. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,464,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,581,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 5,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,593.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 151,073 shares of company stock valued at $797,237 and have sold 16,547 shares valued at $76,739. Company insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QRHC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Quest Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.