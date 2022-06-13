QuickSwap (QUICK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.38 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $14.76 million and $6.38 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $45.12 or 0.00190497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

