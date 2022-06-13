QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on QNST. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $570.54 million, a PE ratio of 148.74 and a beta of 1.03. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.51 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Simons bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,064.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,265,000 after purchasing an additional 463,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 41.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after acquiring an additional 810,499 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,731,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 265,804 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

