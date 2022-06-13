Quiztok Market Cap Reaches $9.56 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and $482,092.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 33.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 203.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,280,337,379 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

