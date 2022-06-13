RAI Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $726,441.00 (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and $726,441.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.00400269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00042730 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.00528973 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

