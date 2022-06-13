Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Holdings Lifted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

NYSE RJF opened at $87.56 on Monday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.67.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

