Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after buying an additional 1,226,786 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 91,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX traded down $2.92 on Monday, reaching $92.57. 13,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048,878. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day moving average is $93.64. The company has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

