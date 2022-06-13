Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives $17.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,622,000 after buying an additional 1,150,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 604,296 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,518,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 321,062 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RC opened at $13.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.41%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

