Realty Income (NYSE:O) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

O has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $65.96 on Friday. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $62.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 67.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after buying an additional 276,573 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

