Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Up 109.5% in May

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCHG. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Recharge Acquisition by 115.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCHG opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Recharge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

