Relx (NYSE:RELX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RELX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.46) to GBX 2,730 ($34.21) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.58) to GBX 2,650 ($33.21) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,690.00.

Relx stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 209.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,068,000 after acquiring an additional 937,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Relx by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,333,000 after acquiring an additional 566,815 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Relx by 36.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 370,016 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 325,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at about $9,836,000. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

