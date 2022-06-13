Relx (NYSE:RELX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
RELX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.46) to GBX 2,730 ($34.21) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.58) to GBX 2,650 ($33.21) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,690.00.
Relx stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26.
About Relx (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
