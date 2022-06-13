Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Downgraded by Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Repsol from €13.00 ($13.98) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Repsol from €13.50 ($14.52) to €14.50 ($15.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Repsol to €15.20 ($16.34) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Repsol from €15.50 ($16.67) to €16.70 ($17.96) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Repsol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.89.

REPYY opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

