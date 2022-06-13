Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Reaches $0.0130

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $15.64 million and approximately $44,105.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,666.40 or 0.99926944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001870 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.