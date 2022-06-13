Revomon Trading 39.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $0.0656 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $113,168.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 39.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00394841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00043024 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.40 or 0.00532240 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

